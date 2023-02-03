Investing in Enviva Inc. (EVA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Enviva Inc.’s stock clocked out at $46.16, up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $45.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615525 shares were traded. EVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $79 to $62.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Kravtsova Yana sold 476 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 28,560 led to the insider holds 89,985 shares of the business.

UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 200,000 shares of EVA for $11,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 5,742,439 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Keppler John K., who serves as the Former Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 11,000,000 and left with 773,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVA has reached a high of $91.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVA traded 409.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 499.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.15M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 3.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 14.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.11, EVA has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.96.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $352.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $371M to a low estimate of $340.8M. As of the current estimate, Enviva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $237.4M, an estimated increase of 48.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $422.52M, an increase of 51.90% over than the figure of $48.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $473.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $345M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.