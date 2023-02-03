Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) closed at $188.77 up 23.28% from its previous closing price of $153.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+35.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 150006931 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $180.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Rosenblatt on February 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $220 from $104 previously.

On February 02, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $136 to $215.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares for $141.40 per share. The transaction valued at 48,359 led to the insider holds 24,451 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares of META for $46,413 on Jan 18. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 24,793 shares after completing the transaction at $135.71 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 342 shares for $131.03 each. As a result, the insider received 44,812 and left with 25,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $328.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 152.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, META has traded an average of 35.66M shares per day and 30.81M over the past ten days. A total of 2.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.21B. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

There are Meta Platforms, Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $12.31, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $69.71.

