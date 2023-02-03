Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) closed at $11.14 up 3.34% from its previous closing price of $10.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15013059 shares were traded. HOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on June 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11.50 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Bhatt Baiju sold 106,061 shares for $8.53 per share. The transaction valued at 905,188 led to the insider holds 1,185,047 shares of the business.

Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr sold 12,500 shares of HOOD for $101,605 on Jan 05. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 334,573 shares after completing the transaction at $8.13 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Tenev Vladimir, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 83,333 shares for $8.24 each. As a result, the insider received 686,422 and left with 1,244,603 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $16.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HOOD has traded an average of 9.98M shares per day and 6.95M over the past ten days. A total of 882.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 699.61M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 34.96M with a Short Ratio of 41.85M, compared to 37.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$2.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.