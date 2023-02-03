Is SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed at $327.61 in the last session, down -0.02% from day before closing price of $327.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 932677 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $338.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $319.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEDG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Daiwa Securities on December 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $325.

On December 14, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $389 to $396.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $269 to $367.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares for $315.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,579,813 led to the insider holds 140,485 shares of the business.

Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares of SEDG for $1,650,995 on Dec 15. The Chief Product Officer now owns 150,938 shares after completing the transaction at $330.20 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Bechor Uri, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 8,716 shares for $340.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,963,440 and left with 19,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 160.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $375.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 304.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 278.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEDG traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 1.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $2.89 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.64 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.42. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 23 analysts recommending between $10.89 and $6.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $822.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $830.2M to a low estimate of $784.26M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $526.4M, an estimated increase of 56.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.78M, an increase of 55.20% less than the figure of $56.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $917M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $729.19M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.