Is this a Prime Time To acquire Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) stock

The price of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) closed at $3.90 in the last session, down -2.01% from day before closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4005198 shares were traded. CDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1046 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8500.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,507 led to the insider holds 206,019 shares of the business.

Whelan Thomas S bought 10,000 shares of CDE for $42,490 on Feb 25. The SVP & CFO now owns 406,683 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Routledge Michael, who serves as the SVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 11,760 shares for $4.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,086 and bolstered with 189,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $5.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5710, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4526.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDE traded on average about 5.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 278.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.60M. Insiders hold about 1.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.13M with a Short Ratio of 12.79M, compared to 18.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $826.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $792.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $805.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $832.83M, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $845.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $945.11M and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.