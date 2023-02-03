Is this a Prime Time To acquire Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) stock

The price of Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) closed at $2.00 in the last session, up 25.79% from day before closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6764081 shares were traded. RMTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RMTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Jaffray on June 24, 2019, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On May 13, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMTI has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2872, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5910.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RMTI traded on average about 108.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 153.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.37M. Insiders hold about 2.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RMTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 97.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 113.96k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.81 and -$2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.66, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$2.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $19.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.74M to a low estimate of $19M. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.99M, an estimated increase of 21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.79M, an increase of 29.10% over than the figure of $21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.93M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.57M and the low estimate is $75.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.