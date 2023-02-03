It’s a good day to be an Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) shareholder

In the latest session, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) closed at $1.16 down -7.94% from its previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170895 shares were traded. IVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Iveda Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Farnsworth Joe bought 4,200 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 2,499 led to the insider holds 700,342 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVDA has reached a high of $15.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6872, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0451.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IVDA has traded an average of 382.96K shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 14.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.02M. Insiders hold about 19.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IVDA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 56.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 66.46k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 267.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.