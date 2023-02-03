It’s a good day to be an REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.06, up 2.51% from its previous closing price of $23.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533902 shares were traded. RGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.39.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RGNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $61.

On December 15, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when PAKOLA STEVE sold 3,138 shares for $22.17 per share. The transaction valued at 69,559 led to the insider holds 12,175 shares of the business.

Vasista Vittal sold 2,400 shares of RGNX for $72,573 on Aug 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 135,160 shares after completing the transaction at $30.24 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Vasista Vittal, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 17,280 shares for $35.19 each. As a result, the insider received 608,035 and left with 137,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, REGENXBIO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGNX has reached a high of $35.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RGNX traded 355.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 354.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RGNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 2.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.94% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.37 and a low estimate of -$1.56, while EPS last year was -$1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of -$1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.7 and -$6.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.17. EPS for the following year is -$3.43, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.84 and -$6.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $30.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34M to a low estimate of $27.5M. As of the current estimate, REGENXBIO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.77M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.47M, a decrease of -86.30% less than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.35M, down -66.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $256M and the low estimate is $116.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.