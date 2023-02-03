It’s a good day to be an Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Venus Concept Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.37, up 5.01% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0178 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548698 shares were traded. VERO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3851 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VERO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2020, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On October 20, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 06, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on July 06, 2020, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Natale Anthony sold 51,431 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 12,503 led to the insider holds 641,507 shares of the business.

Natale Anthony sold 51,428 shares of VERO for $13,680 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 692,938 shares after completing the transaction at $0.27 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Natale Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 51,428 shares for $0.31 each. As a result, the insider received 15,752 and left with 744,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERO has reached a high of $1.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2987, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4771.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VERO traded 2.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 337.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.30M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VERO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 182.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 437.68k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $105.62M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125M and the low estimate is $86.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.