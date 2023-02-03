It’s an appealing income play to consider Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

After finishing at $32.39 in the prior trading day, Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) closed at $32.87, up 1.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574346 shares were traded. GRBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRBK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26.50 from $19.50 previously.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Green’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRBK has reached a high of $32.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 343.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 297.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GRBK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 3.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.38 and $5.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.87. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $391.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $457M to a low estimate of $321M. As of the current estimate, Green Brick Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342.34M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $370.9M, a decrease of -11.50% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $406M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $303.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.