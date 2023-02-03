It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) closed the day trading at $141.11 down -5.24% from the previous closing price of $148.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1061169 shares were traded. ATKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.79.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATKR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $146.

On October 19, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.

On March 18, 2021, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $90.CJS Securities initiated its Market Outperform rating on March 18, 2021, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Waltz William E Jr. sold 30,000 shares for $140.26 per share. The transaction valued at 4,207,875 led to the insider holds 70,080 shares of the business.

Kelly Daniel S sold 11,557 shares of ATKR for $1,422,590 on Dec 01. The VP, General Counsel and Sec. now owns 24,206 shares after completing the transaction at $123.09 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Kelly Daniel S, who serves as the VP, General Counsel and Sec. of the company, sold 2,343 shares for $122.57 each. As a result, the insider received 287,179 and left with 35,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atkore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATKR has reached a high of $149.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATKR traded about 474.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATKR traded about 542.43k shares per day. A total of 41.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.42M. Shares short for ATKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.75% and a Short% of Float of 7.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.1 and a low estimate of $4.9, while EPS last year was $4.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $3.72 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.1 and $20.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.01. EPS for the following year is $13.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $14.15 and $12.65.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $978.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $990.1M to a low estimate of $969.63M. As of the current estimate, Atkore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $923.73M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.76B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.