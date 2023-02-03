It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With DISH Network Corporation (DISH) stock

The closing price of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) was $15.60 for the day, up 4.49% from the previous closing price of $14.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6386528 shares were traded. DISH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.18.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DISH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2022, Pivotal Research Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $36.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when DEFRANCO JAMES bought 110,000 shares for $16.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,840,300 led to the insider holds 131,327 shares of the business.

DEFRANCO JAMES bought 144,328 shares of DISH for $2,571,925 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 1,050,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.82 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, DEFRANCO JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 191,735 shares for $18.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,473,809 and bolstered with 905,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DISH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DISH has reached a high of $33.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.76.

Shares Statistics:

DISH traded an average of 4.56M shares per day over the past three months and 4.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 530.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.08M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DISH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.86M with a Short Ratio of 30.84M, compared to 29.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.63% and a Short% of Float of 14.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DISH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2012 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.41 and -$1.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.2B to a low estimate of $4.1B. As of the current estimate, DISH Network Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.45B, an estimated decrease of -6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.14B, a decrease of -6.80% less than the figure of -$6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.04B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.88B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.12B and the low estimate is $15.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.