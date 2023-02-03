It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With JFrog Ltd. (FROG) stock

The closing price of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) was $27.58 for the day, up 4.91% from the previous closing price of $26.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990091 shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FROG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Landman Yoav sold 29,800 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 745,146 led to the insider holds 7,336,542 shares of the business.

Simon Frederic sold 45,000 shares of FROG for $1,035,922 on Jan 18. The Director now owns 5,477,134 shares after completing the transaction at $23.02 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Landman Yoav, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $23.05 each. As a result, the insider received 461,052 and left with 7,366,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $28.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.99.

Shares Statistics:

FROG traded an average of 612.94K shares per day over the past three months and 904.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.17M. Insiders hold about 19.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $206.68M, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $356.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.62M and the low estimate is $337.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.