JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) closed at $36.92 in the last session, down -2.79% from day before closing price of $37.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643135 shares were traded. YY stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JOYY’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YY has reached a high of $53.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YY traded on average about 677.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 547.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.63M. Insiders hold about 1.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.79M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for YY is 2.04, which was 8.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.71 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $616.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $812.71M to a low estimate of $567M. As of the current estimate, JOYY Inc.’s year-ago sales were $650.54M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $645.49M, a decrease of -2.70% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $803.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.