Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) closed the day trading at $55.80 down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $56.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662045 shares were traded. MRCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRCY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $54 from $66 previously.

On October 27, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 when Stevison James Mitch sold 1,691 shares for $42.89 per share. The transaction valued at 72,519 led to the insider holds 59,501 shares of the business.

Huber Thomas sold 2,584 shares of MRCY for $120,016 on Sep 15. The EVP Chief Transformation Offic now owns 67,455 shares after completing the transaction at $46.45 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, McCarthy Michelle M, who serves as the VP, CAO of the company, sold 468 shares for $51.72 each. As a result, the insider received 24,203 and left with 12,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mercury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 845.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 211.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRCY has reached a high of $72.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRCY traded about 368.01K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRCY traded about 457.12k shares per day. A total of 57.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.51M. Shares short for MRCY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $988.2M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.