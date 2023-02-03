Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) closed the day trading at $22.96 down -37.95% from the previous closing price of $37.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3020640 shares were traded. MSGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSGM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on August 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 08, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

On February 08, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on February 08, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when ZOI MIKE bought 441,402 shares for $6.68 per share. The transaction valued at 2,948,565 led to the insider holds 1,480,385 shares of the business.

ZOI MIKE bought 338,983 shares of MSGM for $1,000,000 on Jan 30. The 10% Owner now owns 1,038,983 shares after completing the transaction at $2.95 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSGM has reached a high of $49.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSGM traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSGM traded about 6.5M shares per day. A total of 1.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.65M. Insiders hold about 60.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MSGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 64.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 155.32k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.66 and -$3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.34 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.77M to a low estimate of $2.85M. As of the current estimate, Motorsport Games Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.67M, an estimated increase of 93.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.29M, a decrease of -35.70% less than the figure of $93.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.07M, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.7M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.