Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) was $9.10 for the day, down -3.40% from the previous closing price of $9.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 495593 shares were traded. LUNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LUNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $10.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Sung Derrick sold 1,069 shares for $5.93 per share. The transaction valued at 6,339 led to the insider holds 262,746 shares of the business.

French Glendon E. III sold 3,631 shares of LUNG for $21,532 on Dec 01. The President and CEO now owns 1,034,313 shares after completing the transaction at $5.93 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Lehman David Aaron, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,069 shares for $5.93 each. As a result, the insider received 6,339 and left with 44,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUNG has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.87.

Shares Statistics:

LUNG traded an average of 693.85K shares per day over the past three months and 395.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.03M. Shares short for LUNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 3.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.01% and a Short% of Float of 12.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.2M to a low estimate of $14.62M. As of the current estimate, Pulmonx Corporation’s year-ago sales were $13.26M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.86M, an increase of 30.30% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.65M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.42M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.1M and the low estimate is $74.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.