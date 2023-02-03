RingCentral Inc. (RNG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed the day trading at $46.07 up 8.96% from the previous closing price of $42.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3484835 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RNG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Marlow John H sold 835 shares for $34.96 per share. The transaction valued at 29,189 led to the insider holds 193,661 shares of the business.

Agarwal Vaibhav sold 945 shares of RNG for $33,472 on Jan 04. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 99,065 shares after completing the transaction at $35.42 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Shmunis Vladimir, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, sold 38,017 shares for $39.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,515,472 and left with 241,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $179.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 95.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.96M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company.