Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) was $3.53 for the day, down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $3.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1433059 shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SVM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 11, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0882, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7275.

Shares Statistics:

SVM traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.35M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, SVM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.03. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $213.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $186M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.92M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $194.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.9M and the low estimate is $189.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.