The name Dover Corporation (DOV) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) closed at $159.12 up 1.61% from its previous closing price of $156.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1246188 shares were traded. DOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $160.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.65.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dover Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $171.

On April 08, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $160.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $205.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Kosinski Anthony K sold 2,203 shares for $126.18 per share. The transaction valued at 277,975 led to the insider holds 5,353 shares of the business.

Malinas David J. bought 350 shares of DOV for $48,804 on Apr 25. The SVP, Operations now owns 2,744 shares after completing the transaction at $139.44 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Kosinski Anthony K, who serves as the Vice President, Tax of the company, sold 3,287 shares for $153.43 each. As a result, the insider received 504,338 and left with 3,051 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOV has reached a high of $171.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOV has traded an average of 878.35K shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 142.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 1.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DOV is 2.02, from 1.98 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78. The current Payout Ratio is 24.70% for DOV, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1238:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $2.11, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.45 and $8.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.44. EPS for the following year is $8.9, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.15 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of the current estimate, Dover Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07B, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.91B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.87B and the low estimate is $8.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.