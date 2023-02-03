There is a good chance BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) closed at $10.74 in the last session, up 2.09% from day before closing price of $10.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2388652 shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BCRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on November 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $16 from $14 previously.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Stonehouse Jon P sold 100,000 shares for $10.38 per share. The transaction valued at 1,038,000 led to the insider holds 1,008,739 shares of the business.

Stonehouse Jon P sold 14,100 shares of BCRX for $153,690 on Dec 15. The President & CEO now owns 887,730 shares after completing the transaction at $10.90 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Thackray Helen M., who serves as the Chief R&D Officer of the company, sold 3,125 shares for $10.89 each. As a result, the insider received 34,031 and left with 133,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $19.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BCRX traded on average about 2.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.29M with a Short Ratio of 26.11M, compared to 28.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.21% and a Short% of Float of 17.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $74.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.2M to a low estimate of $69M. As of the current estimate, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.08M, an estimated increase of 86.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.3M, an increase of 76.60% less than the figure of $86.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $298M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.17M, up 73.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $372.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433M and the low estimate is $264M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.