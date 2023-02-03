There is a good chance Impinj Inc. (PI) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) closed at $135.27 in the last session, down -2.76% from day before closing price of $139.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608430 shares were traded. PI stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 133.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 133.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On October 26, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.

On November 30, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2020, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when DOSSETT JEFFREY sold 598 shares for $133.13 per share. The transaction valued at 79,612 led to the insider holds 47,139 shares of the business.

MECKLAI HUSSEIN sold 250 shares of PI for $33,273 on Feb 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 22,487 shares after completing the transaction at $133.09 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, DOSSETT JEFFREY, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 563 shares for $120.56 each. As a result, the insider received 67,874 and left with 46,174 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1690.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PI has reached a high of $140.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PI traded on average about 447.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 528.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.85M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.51% stake in the company. Shares short for PI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.70% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $72.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.97M to a low estimate of $72.2M. As of the current estimate, Impinj Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.57M, an estimated increase of 38.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.5M, an increase of 42.10% over than the figure of $38.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $253.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $190.28M, up 33.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $327.22M and the low estimate is $311.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.