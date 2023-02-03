There is a good chance Mercer International Inc. (MERC) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) closed at $12.88 in the last session, up 0.39% from day before closing price of $12.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644934 shares were traded. MERC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MERC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $14.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18.50 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Rettig Rainer sold 12,000 shares for $16.34 per share. The transaction valued at 196,024 led to the insider holds 10,893 shares of the business.

Purchase Keith sold 10,000 shares of MERC for $170,100 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 67,393 shares after completing the transaction at $17.01 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, KELLOGG PETER R, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,300 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,900 and bolstered with 621,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mercer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MERC has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MERC traded on average about 411.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 424.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MERC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 591.09k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MERC is 0.30, which was 0.26 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.49. The current Payout Ratio is 6.60% for MERC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 1990 when the company split stock in a 10249:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $453.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $465.1M to a low estimate of $441M. As of the current estimate, Mercer International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.15M, an estimated increase of 36.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $448.83M, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $36.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $449.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MERC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.