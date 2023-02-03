There Is Still Room For DocGo Inc. (DCGO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) was $10.10 for the day, up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $9.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 917601 shares were traded. DCGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.93.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DCGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On January 19, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On December 21, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DocGo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCGO has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.25.

Shares Statistics:

DCGO traded an average of 815.41K shares per day over the past three months and 749.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.28M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DCGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.58M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 5.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.8M to a low estimate of $96.4M. As of the current estimate, DocGo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.05M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.23M, a decrease of -14.10% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $434.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $424.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $429.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $318.72M, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $497.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $519M and the low estimate is $482.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.