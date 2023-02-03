There Is Still Room For KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) was $19.12 for the day, down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $19.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5781089 shares were traded. BEKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BEKE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $21.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13.70 to $20.80.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has reached a high of $23.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.11.

Shares Statistics:

BEKE traded an average of 13.13M shares per day over the past three months and 7.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 877.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEKE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.81M with a Short Ratio of 30.46M, compared to 49.15M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.11B, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.37B and the low estimate is $8.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.