There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN).

As of close of business last night, Marin Software Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $1.28, down -3.76% from its previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 855050 shares were traded. MRIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 06, 2016, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 06, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRIN has reached a high of $4.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1118, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5769.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRIN traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.36M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MRIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 598.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 681.28k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.