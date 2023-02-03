There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB).

In the latest session, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) closed at $45.62 up 3.05% from its previous closing price of $44.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1609326 shares were traded. TENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On January 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when COVIELLO ARTHUR W JR sold 8 shares for $38.70 per share. The transaction valued at 310 led to the insider holds 25,879 shares of the business.

Vintz Stephen A sold 8,518 shares of TENB for $315,677 on Nov 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 163,177 shares after completing the transaction at $37.06 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Yoran Amit, who serves as the President, CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 12,851 shares for $37.06 each. As a result, the insider received 476,258 and left with 151,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENB has reached a high of $63.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TENB has traded an average of 834.39K shares per day and 978.87k over the past ten days. A total of 111.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TENB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 2.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $181.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $182.03M to a low estimate of $180.99M. As of the current estimate, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $149.02M, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.46M, an increase of 24.80% over than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.08M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $679.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $680.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $541.13M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $819.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $832.47M and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.