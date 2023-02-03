There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

The closing price of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) was $1.22 for the day, up 3.39% from the previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674215 shares were traded. CTRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Castor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRM has reached a high of $2.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2666, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4536.

Shares Statistics:

CTRM traded an average of 606.85K shares per day over the past three months and 330.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.61M. Shares short for CTRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.