There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

The closing price of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) was $36.20 for the day, up 4.72% from the previous closing price of $34.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697631 shares were traded. CUTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CUTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $33.

Stephens reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on December 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $78 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Mowry David H bought 996 shares for $50.12 per share. The transaction valued at 49,920 led to the insider holds 131,779 shares of the business.

Mowry David H bought 2,453 shares of CUTR for $100,107 on Mar 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 98,785 shares after completing the transaction at $40.81 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 45.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUTR has reached a high of $74.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.57.

Shares Statistics:

CUTR traded an average of 496.67K shares per day over the past three months and 461.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.11M. Shares short for CUTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 4.55M, compared to 5.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.92% and a Short% of Float of 32.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.79 and -$2.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $64M to a low estimate of $61M. As of the current estimate, Cutera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.52M, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.83M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.27M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $336.2M and the low estimate is $297.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.