There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) closed the day trading at $13.71 up 5.14% from the previous closing price of $13.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 759939 shares were traded. HOPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HOPE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on May 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when LEWIS WILLIAM J sold 7,500 shares for $14.23 per share. The transaction valued at 106,725 led to the insider holds 17,601 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hope’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOPE has reached a high of $17.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HOPE traded about 650.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOPE traded about 779.17k shares per day. A total of 119.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.59M. Insiders hold about 4.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HOPE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 3.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Dividends & Splits

HOPE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.13. The current Payout Ratio is 30.70% for HOPE, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $168.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $173M to a low estimate of $165.1M. As of the current estimate, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.41M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.74M, an increase of 14.60% less than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $164.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $640.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $627.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $556.36M, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $686.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $708.6M and the low estimate is $669M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.