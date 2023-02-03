There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)

The closing price of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) was $9.43 for the day, up 0.43% from the previous closing price of $9.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 477442 shares were traded. HEAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HEAR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Ballard Lloyd Gregory bought 7,800 shares for $9.15 per share. The transaction valued at 71,370 led to the insider holds 46,522 shares of the business.

Wolfe Andrew sold 1,625 shares of HEAR for $30,810 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 61,999 shares after completing the transaction at $18.96 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Wolfe Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $21.88 each. As a result, the insider received 35,008 and left with 63,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEAR has reached a high of $25.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.98.

Shares Statistics:

HEAR traded an average of 272.16K shares per day over the past three months and 202.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HEAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 1.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.73% and a Short% of Float of 9.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.1M to a low estimate of $46.8M. As of the current estimate, Turtle Beach Corporation’s year-ago sales were $85.31M, an estimated decrease of -35.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.42M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of -$35.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $175.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $360M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $250M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.35M, down -25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $325.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400M and the low estimate is $267.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.