This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE)

In the latest session, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) closed at $2.03 down -5.58% from its previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 992763 shares were traded. FRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.75.

On November 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.75.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on November 22, 2022, with a $1.75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Vogel Kimberley H bought 33,000 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 49,820 led to the insider holds 33,000 shares of the business.

Vogel Kimberley H bought 30,303 shares of FRGE for $50,000 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 54,303 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, Hansmeyer Christoph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,541 shares for $1.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,598 and bolstered with 33,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGE has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6574, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6616.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRGE has traded an average of 570.65K shares per day and 378.04k over the past ten days. A total of 169.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.93M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 3.28M on Sep 14, 2022.