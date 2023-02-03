This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)

In the latest session, Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) closed at $95.79 up 2.39% from its previous closing price of $93.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625525 shares were traded. PZZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.30.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Papa John’s International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $103.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Boakye Marvin sold 2,950 shares for $85.57 per share. The transaction valued at 252,438 led to the insider holds 11,920 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Papa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PZZA has reached a high of $126.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PZZA has traded an average of 537.99K shares per day and 620.83k over the past ten days. A total of 35.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.91M. Shares short for PZZA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 2.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PZZA is 1.68, from 0.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 95.70% for PZZA, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.24 and $2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.12 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $514.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $530.1M to a low estimate of $497.86M. As of the current estimate, Papa John’s International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $512.78M, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $529.78M, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $565.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $515.3M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PZZA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.