This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

As of close of business last night, Silk Road Medical Inc’s stock clocked out at $54.85, down -1.30% from its previous closing price of $55.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510604 shares were traded. SILK stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.42.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SILK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On July 11, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $33.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on April 06, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Buchanan Lucas W. sold 41,244 shares for $53.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,202,533 led to the insider holds 188,811 shares of the business.

Buchanan Lucas W. sold 45,000 shares of SILK for $2,460,622 on Jan 17. The COO/CFO now owns 191,527 shares after completing the transaction at $54.68 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 56,355 shares for $54.69 each. As a result, the insider received 3,082,224 and left with 159,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $58.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SILK traded 421.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 302.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.19M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SILK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 2.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.87% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.47M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.9M and the low estimate is $161.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.