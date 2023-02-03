Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Expensify Inc. (EXFY)

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) closed the day trading at $11.45 up 8.53% from the previous closing price of $10.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1204888 shares were traded. EXFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.62.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXFY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On December 07, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Muralidharan Anuradha sold 20,000 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 62,289 shares of the business.

Barrett David Michael sold 30,000 shares of EXFY for $272,400 on Jan 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,472,003 shares after completing the transaction at $9.08 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Vidal Daniel, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $8.97 each. As a result, the insider received 44,850 and left with 92,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXFY has reached a high of $29.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXFY traded about 389.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXFY traded about 268.01k shares per day. A total of 80.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.49M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXFY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 2.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $45.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.2M to a low estimate of $45M. As of the current estimate, Expensify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.45M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.1M, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.84M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232M and the low estimate is $213.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.