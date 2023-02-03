Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) closed the day trading at $0.33 up 6.73% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0210 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526386 shares were traded. METX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of METX, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meten’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, METX has reached a high of $7.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2390, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6648.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, METX traded about 429.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, METX traded about 728.05k shares per day. A total of 11.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.63M. Insiders hold about 6.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.46% stake in the company. Shares short for METX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 389.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 435.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$2.64, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.64 and -$2.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.7M and the low estimate is $86.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.