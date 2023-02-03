Update from MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM): A steady trajectory

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) closed the day trading at $89.61 up 3.99% from the previous closing price of $86.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680758 shares were traded. MSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 190.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, William Blair Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $67.

On August 03, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $92.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on August 03, 2021, with a $92 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when GERSHWIND ERIK sold 50,000 shares for $85.18 per share. The transaction valued at 4,259,000 led to the insider holds 463,723 shares of the business.

Jones Douglas E sold 29,839 shares of MSM for $2,566,172 on Aug 15. The EVP, Chief Supply Chain now owns 564 shares after completing the transaction at $86.00 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Shacklett Kimberly, who serves as the SVP, Sales & Customer Success of the company, sold 8,057 shares for $85.00 each. As a result, the insider received 684,845 and left with 9,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MSC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSM has reached a high of $87.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSM traded about 335.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSM traded about 343.99k shares per day. A total of 55.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.76M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 1.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

MSM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.16, up from 3.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42. The current Payout Ratio is 47.80% for MSM, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 25, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.54 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.27 and $5.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.06. EPS for the following year is $6.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.81 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.69B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.07B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.