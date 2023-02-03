Update from NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO): A steady trajectory

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) closed the day trading at $12.69 up 1.52% from the previous closing price of $12.50. On the day, 1069371 shares were traded. NEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Bonello William sold 3,209 shares for $18.29 per share. The transaction valued at 58,693 led to the insider holds 98,516 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has reached a high of $23.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEO traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEO traded about 707k shares per day. A total of 124.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.24M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $495.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $482.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $490.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484.33M, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $534.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $557.3M and the low estimate is $515.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.