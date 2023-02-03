Update from NuScale Power Corporation (SMR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) was $10.79 for the day, down -2.44% from the previous closing price of $11.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927676 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.76.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On August 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Temple Robert K sold 39,642 shares for $10.19 per share. The transaction valued at 403,770 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Panichi Chris sold 3,500 shares of SMR for $35,980 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 2,775 shares after completing the transaction at $10.28 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Reyes Jose N Jr, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 191,223 shares for $11.65 each. As a result, the insider received 2,227,748 and left with 248,742 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 237.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.41.

Shares Statistics:

SMR traded an average of 703.38K shares per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.70M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.38M, compared to 4.1M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $85.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 485.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.