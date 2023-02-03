Update from Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL): A steady trajectory

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789854 shares were traded. SKIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKIL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 28, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Illg Lawrence Charles bought 50,000 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 59,500 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

TORRES JOSE bought 50,000 shares of SKIL for $54,050 on Dec 20. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Kolek Patrick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 84,800 and bolstered with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKIL has reached a high of $7.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1181.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKIL traded about 504.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKIL traded about 368.97k shares per day. A total of 164.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.80M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SKIL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $595.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $557.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $573.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.39M, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $589.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $608.4M and the low estimate is $561.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.