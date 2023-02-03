What shareholders can do to beat the market with DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) stock

As of close of business last night, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.14, up 3.46% from its previous closing price of $27.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2652361 shares were traded. DV stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $29 from $25 previously.

On July 22, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Eddleman Julie sold 300 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,500 led to the insider holds 119,234 shares of the business.

Allais Nicola T sold 1,607 shares of DV for $37,264 on Jan 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,092 shares after completing the transaction at $23.19 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Allais Nicola T, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,607 shares for $23.75 each. As a result, the insider received 38,167 and left with 54,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 77.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DV traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.75M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.27% stake in the company. Shares short for DV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 2.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $448.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.74M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $560.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $576.11M and the low estimate is $546M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.