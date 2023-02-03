What shareholders can do to beat the market with Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) stock

In the latest session, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) closed at $34.65 up 4.59% from its previous closing price of $33.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573609 shares were traded. EVBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Everbridge Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $36 from $50 previously.

On February 25, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $40.

Stephens reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Brickley Patrick sold 25,865 shares for $31.96 per share. The transaction valued at 826,640 led to the insider holds 94,178 shares of the business.

WAGNER DAVID sold 12,391 shares of EVBG for $359,542 on Jan 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 37,609 shares after completing the transaction at $29.02 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Nigam Ajay, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 424 shares for $33.84 each. As a result, the insider received 14,349 and left with 17,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVBG has reached a high of $56.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVBG has traded an average of 499.86K shares per day and 436.79k over the past ten days. A total of 39.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVBG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 2.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $110.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $110.6M. As of the current estimate, Everbridge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.75M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.18M, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.2M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVBG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $431.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $428.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $368.43M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $491.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $498.2M and the low estimate is $478.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.