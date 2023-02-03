What shareholders can do to beat the market with NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) stock

As of close of business last night, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.35, up 2.69% from its previous closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505991 shares were traded. NGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NGM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $4 from $42 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when GOEDDEL DAVID V bought 176,730 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 883,403 led to the insider holds 927,231 shares of the business.

COLUMN GROUP L P bought 176,730 shares of NGM for $883,403 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 927,231 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, COLUMN GROUP L P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 176,730 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 883,403 and bolstered with 927,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGM has reached a high of $18.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NGM traded 431.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 286.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 13.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2 and -$2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.88, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$2.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $7.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.3M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.57M, an estimated decrease of -62.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.82M, a decrease of -67.50% less than the figure of -$62.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.88M, down -45.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -44.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.