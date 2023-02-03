What shareholders can do to beat the market with Stryker Corporation (SYK) stock

In the latest session, Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) closed at $282.48 up 1.27% from its previous closing price of $278.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2020527 shares were traded. SYK stock price reached its highest trading level at $282.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $276.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stryker Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $240 to $284.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $225 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Fink M Kathryn sold 6,571 shares for $257.69 per share. The transaction valued at 1,693,309 led to the insider holds 9,264 shares of the business.

Fink M Kathryn sold 3,536 shares of SYK for $919,360 on Jan 09. The VP, Chief HR Officer now owns 9,264 shares after completing the transaction at $260.00 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Datar Srikant M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $240.25 each. As a result, the insider received 240,255 and left with 6,262 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stryker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYK has reached a high of $280.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $188.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 246.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 225.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYK has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 378.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SYK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 6.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SYK is 3.00, from 2.41 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07. The current Payout Ratio is 42.80% for SYK, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.34 and a low estimate of $2.14, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.91, with high estimates of $3.01 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.47 and $9.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.36. EPS for the following year is $10.29, with 29 analysts recommending between $11.06 and $9.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.46B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.52B to a low estimate of $4.35B. As of the current estimate, Stryker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.16B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.04B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.79B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.11B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.89B and the low estimate is $18.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.