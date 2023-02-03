WOLF (Wolfspeed Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) closed at $86.54 up 3.13% from its previous closing price of $83.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3438369 shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wolfspeed Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On October 24, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $130 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when LE DUY LOAN T bought 3,000 shares for $90.95 per share. The transaction valued at 272,840 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares of WOLF for $182,080 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 29,662 shares after completing the transaction at $91.04 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $73.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 147,640 and bolstered with 27,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $125.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WOLF has traded an average of 2.66M shares per day and 3.15M over the past ten days. A total of 124.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.14M.