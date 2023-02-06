A correction may be in store for Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares?

In the latest session, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) closed at $3.71 down -0.54% from its previous closing price of $3.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8822587 shares were traded. SAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banco Santander S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7873.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAN has traded an average of 4.11M shares per day and 5.38M over the past ten days. A total of 16.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.55B. Insiders hold about 21.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 5.38M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SAN is 0.11, from 0.13 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.10% for SAN, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.