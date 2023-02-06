A correction may be in store for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE:FBIN) shares?

In the latest session, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) closed at $66.23 down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $67.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1076971 shares were traded. FBIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 30, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $61 to $60.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $63.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortune’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBIN has reached a high of $80.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FBIN has traded an average of 1.88M shares per day and 979.95k over the past ten days. A total of 129.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company.