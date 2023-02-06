A glimpse at Arrow Electronics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $132.51, down -0.02% from its previous closing price of $132.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742415 shares were traded. ARW stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $87 from $125 previously.

On February 02, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Melvin Vincent P sold 6,000 shares for $112.03 per share. The transaction valued at 672,180 led to the insider holds 19,381 shares of the business.

HAMILTON GAIL sold 1,550 shares of ARW for $188,982 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 101 shares after completing the transaction at $121.92 per share. On May 19, another insider, Melvin Vincent P, who serves as the SVP, Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 5,334 shares for $122.26 each. As a result, the insider received 652,135 and left with 25,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arrow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARW has reached a high of $134.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARW traded 469.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 543.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.04% stake in the company. Shares short for ARW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.57 and a low estimate of $5.35, while EPS last year was $4.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.49, with high estimates of $5.98 and low estimates of $4.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.74 and $21.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.09. EPS for the following year is $17.2, with 7 analysts recommending between $19.67 and $13.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $9.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.46B to a low estimate of $9.22B. As of the current estimate, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.59B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.36B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.81B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.48B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.57B and the low estimate is $30.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.