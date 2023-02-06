A glimpse at Owlet Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Owlet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.39, down -7.74% from its previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0326 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865130 shares were traded. OWLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3820.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OWLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 05, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.50 from $8.50 previously.

On September 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.

On August 05, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on August 05, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Workman Kurt bought 16,326 shares for $2.84 per share. The transaction valued at 46,366 led to the insider holds 2,117,349 shares of the business.

Workman Kurt bought 15,169 shares of OWLT for $35,192 on Mar 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,101,023 shares after completing the transaction at $2.32 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Workman Kurt, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,152 shares for $2.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,820 and bolstered with 2,085,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWLT has reached a high of $5.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6390, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7366.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OWLT traded 205.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 732.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.08M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OWLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 1.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $17.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.6M to a low estimate of $17.1M. As of the current estimate, Owlet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.4M, an estimated decrease of -42.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $114M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.8M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202.3M and the low estimate is $110.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.