A glimpse at Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $41.86, down -2.81% from its previous closing price of $43.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673335 shares were traded. PCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PCRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when MOLLOY ANTHONY sold 546 shares for $38.31 per share. The transaction valued at 20,917 led to the insider holds 19,450 shares of the business.

MOLLOY ANTHONY sold 158 shares of PCRX for $6,177 on Jan 04. The Chief Lgl & Compliance Officer now owns 19,996 shares after completing the transaction at $39.09 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, REINHARDT MAX, who serves as the President, Rest of World of the company, sold 1,380 shares for $58.00 each. As a result, the insider received 80,040 and left with 31,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pacira’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 105.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $82.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PCRX traded 530.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 485.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Shares short for PCRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 5.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.74% and a Short% of Float of 16.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.24 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $168.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.4M to a low estimate of $165M. As of the current estimate, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.38M, an estimated increase of 29.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.04M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $29.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.98M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $696.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $632M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $682.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $541.53M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $792.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $887.9M and the low estimate is $703.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.